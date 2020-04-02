CBSN Los Angeles

Whitney Port: LA Students Most In NeedCBSLA, iHeart Radio stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present “LA Students Most in Need,” a fundraiser for LAUSD students and their families who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give

4 minutes ago

7 minutes ago

'The Unicorn' Star Walter Goggins Talks About The Importance Of Feeding Our Students'The Unicorn' Star Walter Goggins talks about the importance of ensuring our students are fed and cared for during the pandemic. "I'm from Georgia, I was raised by a single-mom, and that was a big part of my diet, that meal during the day." To donate to Los Angeles students text "NEED" to 76278 or visit cbsla.com/give

2 hours ago

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Dies Of COVID-19Deputy Terrell Young had been with the department for 15 years. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

Dr. Phil Talks About the Importance Of Staying Connected: 'Loneliness Can Really Erode Health'Dr. Phil spoke to CBSLA about the critical importance of caring for our students during the coronavirus pandemic and staying connected. "Loneliness can really erode health." To make a donation to LAUSD students, text "NEED" to 76278 or visit cbsla.com/give.

2 hours ago

Peter Lenkov On CBS's "Hawaii Five-0" And The Show's Series Finale.The executive producer of CBS's hit show talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his favorite memories from shooting in Hawaii, the series final on Friday, April 3, and how he transformed "Magnum P.I." into its current form.

4 hours ago

Laguna Beach City Manager Tests Positive For COVID-19, OC Reports 3 More DeathsLaguna Beach City Manager John Pietig has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, according to the city. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago