LIVE: Truck Fire On 405 Fwy
Latest Videos
Best Advice For Holiday Travel? Go On Christmas DayLAX officials predict they will see 5.9 million travelers during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period. Tina Patel reports.
Blistering Winds Topple Trucks, Trees Across SoCalTrucks from Fontana to Porter Ranch are at the mercy of gusty winds. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 17)Dry conditions Tuesday with powerful Santa Ana winds blowing in the foothills and mountains. A high of 62 for the valleys and 68 for the beaches.
The Rundown (Dec. 17)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.
Presidential Debate Back On At Loyola MarymountThe Democratic presidential primary debate will go ahead as planned Thursday at Loyola Marymount University after a union dispute among food service workers at the college was resolved Monday night.
Firefighters Find Burning Body In Cudahy AlleyThe body was found in burning trash in the alley behind the Cudahy Plaza. Kara Finnstrom reports.
20,000-Square-Foot Yorba Linda Home Torn Down To Make Way For Bigger MansionThe home known as Satsang had nine bedrooms, but the new owner wants just seven. Jasmine Viel reports.
Rosanny Zayas On Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q"The breakout star of the Showtime series talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her journey to the show, what this series means, and show all aspects of queer relationships.