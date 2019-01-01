BREAKING:
Fast-Burning Tick Fire Near Santa Clarita Burns Over 850 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Issued
Latest News
Flames Erupt In Sepulveda Basin As Fires Ravage SoCal
Flames erupted Thursday in the Sepulveda Basin as fires ravaged Southern California.
At Least 2 Homes Burned, Others Threatened As Flames Erupt In Castaic
Flames erupted in Castaic Thursday afternoon as multiple brush fires sparked through Southern California.
Latest Sports
Jim Hill's 'Quick Picks': NFL Week 8
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 8. Here's his breakdown.
Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 8: With Kerryon Johnson Out, Matt Stafford Will Carry Lions Offense
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses why you should have Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in your lineup this week and which other players should also be there.
Rams
Bengals Come In As Rams' 'Get-Well Card,' Says James Lofton
NFL On CBS analyst James Lofton sees the Cincinnati Bengals as a good matchup for the Los Angeles Rams to get back on track.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Los Angeles' Top Meditation Centers, Ranked
Want to know where to go when it comes to meditation centers in Los Angeles? Here are the top-rated meditation offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass
Fiestas Patrias 2019
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and Mexican independence day with fun, food and music at the Fiestas Patrias Festival!
#Trending: What's heating up Los Angeles's food scene this month
Want the scoop on Los Angeles's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.
Best Of O.C.
The 5 Best Spots For Coffee In Anaheim
Looking for a new place to grab coffee in Anaheim? Here are the top 5 places right now based on Yelp data!
The 5 Best Grocery Stores In Anaheim
Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?
5 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Santa Ana
There are many dogs up for adoption right here in Santa Ana. We've partnered with Petfinder to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.
Enter The Pro Football Challenge
Make your picks for each week of the season and you could win $1,000!
LIVE UPDATES: Tick Fire and Old Fire
