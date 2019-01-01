BREAKING:
Saddleridge Fire Explodes To More Than 4,000 Acres, 12,000-Plus Ordered To Flee
Menu
Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
S.T.E.A.M.
2 On Your Side
Latest News
1 Dead, Dozens Of Homes Damaged By Saddleridge Fire In Porter Ranch
Fire officials say the Saddleridge Fire has grown to 4,700 acres as of daybreak Friday, after initially being reported as a 1-acre blaze at 9 p.m. Thursday. One man has died of a heart attack amid the wildfire, which damaged 25 homes.
LIVE UPDATES: Saddleridge Fire Rages In San Fernando Valley
The 4,700-acre Saddleridge Fire has forced the evacuation of more than 12,600 people Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley, shut down several major freeways and closed dozens of schools and universities.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
Fantasy Pro Wrestling? All Elite Wrestling Has Plans For It
All Elite Wrestling is thinking about launching a fantasy pro wrestling game, with winners determined by the in-ring performances.
Cowboys-Jets Preview: 'Both Have Something To Prove,' Says Tracy Wolfson
The New York Jets, with QB Sam Darnold back under center, host the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking end a two-game skid.
Rams
Rams 'Secondary Not As Good As Last Year,' Says Steve Smith
Inside The NFL analyst Steve Smith Sr. looks at the Rams defensive struggles in recent weeks, despite the presence of Aaron Donald.
More Rams
Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Los Angeles' Top Meditation Centers, Ranked
Want to know where to go when it comes to meditation centers in Los Angeles? Here are the top-rated meditation offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass
Fiestas Patrias 2019
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and Mexican independence day with fun, food and music at the Fiestas Patrias Festival!
#Trending: What's heating up Los Angeles's food scene this month
Want the scoop on Los Angeles's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.
Best Of O.C.
The 5 Best Spots For Coffee In Anaheim
Looking for a new place to grab coffee in Anaheim? Here are the top 5 places right now based on Yelp data!
The 5 Best Grocery Stores In Anaheim
Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?
5 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Santa Ana
There are many dogs up for adoption right here in Santa Ana. We've partnered with Petfinder to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
The Rundown
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
Contests
Enter The Pro Football Challenge
Make your picks for each week of the season and you could win $1,000!
More
Student and Teacher of the Month
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Saddleridge Fire Rages In San Fernando Valley
Sponsored By