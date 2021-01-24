Super Bowl On CBS
Sponsored By
The Sick And Twisted Super Bowl Matchup America NeedsWe're all happy for the Bills. Really, we are. Buuuuuttttt ... the idea of them making the Super Bowl, only to meet Tom Brady? That's too funny to pass up.
Tom Brady, Drew Brees Share One Final Moment On Field After Buccaneers Beat SaintsWith Drew Brees reportedly set to retire this offseason, Tom Brady made sure to spend some extra time with his fellow quarterback after the Bucs beat the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.
Rams-Packers Preview: Goff To Start At Lambeau Field Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams' playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive.
Here's What The Rams Need To Do To Make The PlayoffsThe Rams, last year's Super Bowl runners-up, are still alive in the playoff race, but need to win and get some help to clinch a berth.
NFC Playoff Picture: Who's Most, Least Likely To Make PostseasonWith five games left, here's what the playoff picture looks like in the NFC prior to tonight's New Orleans vs. Dallas matchup.
Super Bowl LII Tale Of The TapeTom Brady and the Patriots square off with Nick Foles and the Eagles in Minneapolis.
Keidel: Joy And Pain In MinnesotaThe Saints comeback was almost complete, then Marcus Williams whiffed on a last-second tackle, and Vikings' Stefon Diggs raced for a TD.
Keidel: Another Chiefs Playoff Loss No Reason To Blow Up TeamThe Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't overreact to another playoff loss and either fire Andy Reid or replace Alex Smith, despite fans' despair.
Chargers Rout Raiders 30-10, Miss Playoffs; Del Rio FiredDespite trouncing Oakland, the results of other NFL games this New Year's Eve prevented the Bolts from heading to the playoffs.
Tickets Set To Go On Sale For LA Rams Wild Card GamePlayoff tickets will go on sale starting Friday for the Wild Card Playoff game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
CBS Sports' Nantz, Simms, Cowher, Gonzalez Analyze NFL ChampionshipsCBS Sports' NFL analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Tony Gonzalez, and lead play-by-play caller Jim Nantz look at Championship Weekend.
Keidel: Aaron Rodgers Has No PeersRodgers' performance in Dallas showed again that he's the best pure passer in NFL history. It's really not even close.
Keidel: NFL Playoff Contenders Square Off In Divisional RoundThe Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the season's best pure weekend of football. How do these stellar matchups shape up?
CBS Sports' Tony Gonzalez Breaks Down NFL's Divisional Round GamesTony Gonzalez, 17-year NFL veteran and current CBS Sports NFL analyst, discusses Texans-Patriots and other divisional round matchups.