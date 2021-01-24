NFC Playoff Picture: Who's Most, Least Likely To Make PostseasonWith five games left, here's what the playoff picture looks like in the NFC prior to tonight's New Orleans vs. Dallas matchup.

Super Bowl LII Tale Of The TapeTom Brady and the Patriots square off with Nick Foles and the Eagles in Minneapolis.

Keidel: Joy And Pain In MinnesotaThe Saints comeback was almost complete, then Marcus Williams whiffed on a last-second tackle, and Vikings' Stefon Diggs raced for a TD.

Keidel: Another Chiefs Playoff Loss No Reason To Blow Up TeamThe Kansas City Chiefs shouldn't overreact to another playoff loss and either fire Andy Reid or replace Alex Smith, despite fans' despair.

Chargers Rout Raiders 30-10, Miss Playoffs; Del Rio FiredDespite trouncing Oakland, the results of other NFL games this New Year's Eve prevented the Bolts from heading to the playoffs.

Tickets Set To Go On Sale For LA Rams Wild Card GamePlayoff tickets will go on sale starting Friday for the Wild Card Playoff game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7.

Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?

CBS Sports' Nantz, Simms, Cowher, Gonzalez Analyze NFL ChampionshipsCBS Sports' NFL analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Tony Gonzalez, and lead play-by-play caller Jim Nantz look at Championship Weekend.

Keidel: Aaron Rodgers Has No PeersRodgers' performance in Dallas showed again that he's the best pure passer in NFL history. It's really not even close.

Keidel: NFL Playoff Contenders Square Off In Divisional RoundThe Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is the season's best pure weekend of football. How do these stellar matchups shape up?

CBS Sports' Tony Gonzalez Breaks Down NFL's Divisional Round GamesTony Gonzalez, 17-year NFL veteran and current CBS Sports NFL analyst, discusses Texans-Patriots and other divisional round matchups.