LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several armed robbers who forced their way into a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning.
The home invasion was reported at 1:13 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive, just off Runyon Canyon Park.
According to Los Angeles police, four armed suspects broke into the home and confronted of the residents. They stole several items before fleeing.
No one was injured. Police did not disclose how many people were inside at the time of the home invasion.
There was no immediate description of the suspects and no further details were confirmed. It’s unclear if the robbery was captured on security video.