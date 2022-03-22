LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon died Tuesday, according to organizers.
The Rancho Palos Verdes resident, Trisha Paddock was running the half marathon where all participants were fundraising for one of the race’s official charities. According to marathon results, she was 46, however, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said she was 44.READ MORE: Van Nuys Business With 'Russian' In It's Name Forced To Change Name
According to Scott, crews encountered Paddock at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday. Scott said that she had “a medical complaint which escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest.”READ MORE: LAUSD To Lift Indoor Mask-Wearing Mandate Wednesday
“Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital,” he said.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Board To Resume In-Person Public Attendance At Meetings
