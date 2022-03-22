VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A Ukrainian car customizer was forced to change his shop’s name after being harassed on the phone and online for having the word “Russian” in his business’s name.

“The old name was Russian Wrapz,” said co-owner Jay Shedludko. “And now we have to change it to Hussle Customs.”

Shedluko said that the word “Russian” was meant to show quality and care when the business launched two years ago.

“They started all of this. Hatred got thrown away on us for basically being ourselves,” he said. “For me, I’m Ukrainian. I’m not Russian but I speak Russian my whole life.”

He added he hoped having Russian in the shop’s name would help connect them to the Russian-speaking community in Los Angeles, many of whom are Ukrainians and Belarussians.

“I have some relatives who lived and still live in Ukraine,” said co-owner Denis Shatun. “Of course, it’s hard to see that. It’s like my own country is being bombed.”

Shaun said he immigrated from Russia after the government targeted him for demonstrating against the current regime.

“I don’t have even a friend that supports this war,” he said. “Most of them say they stand against Putin.”

The owners are also debating if they should keep a mural that features a famous church in Kyiv on one side and the Kremlin on the other.

“That was the whole point, to show people we are united,” said Shedludko.