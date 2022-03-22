BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A jewelry story in Beverly Hills was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police were searching for five suspects.
The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills in the area of South Beverly Drive and Charleville Boulevard, near Reeves Park.
The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to the Beverly Hills Police
Department.
Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.
Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks, but no further description was available.
