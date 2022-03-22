SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Free COVID testing and vaccines have been a lifeline through the pandemic, but federal dollars that funded much of those programs for the uninsured is running out, though some local programs plan to carry on.

For Elisa Ponce, a front-line worker who can’t afford to pay for COVID tests, getting them for free is a must.

“I wouldn’t be able to get tested and I wouldn’t be able to go back to work,” she said.

Tuesday is the last day that most health care clinics are offering testing at no charge as federal funding for the program ends.

However, at Latino Health Access in Santa, the free tests will continue for thousands of uninsured, low-income people who have benefitted from the service since the pandemic started.

“So, we definitely need to give them access to this testing so we stop the virus. We do not want to get them saying, ‘Well, if I need to pay the $140, or whatever the cost may be, then I’m just not going to get tested,’ and then they’re gonna get all the family sick. So, it’s not a good idea right now to stop getting tested,” said Loreta Ruiz, Associate Director of the COVID-19 Response Program.

The clinic on 4th Street is located in the poorest section of the county.

Juan Sanchez, who has recently been hired at a job, which got him off the streets and into an apartment, rode his bike to Latino Health Access to get his free test.

“The company tell me I need the test for the work,” Sanchez said.

He’s in the same boat as Ponce, where if they can’t test, they can’t work.

“I just go home. I can’t do anything about it. I can’t go back to work. I can’t make money and can’t put food on the table for my little ones. So, it’s a hard situation,” Ponce said.

Orange County leaders are committed to offering free COVID tests and vaccines for those who need it most.

“Well, what I heard today when I asked in the board meeting is that we will for sure be making these resources available through June 30. Hopefully, we don’t have another surge, but that’s what we don’t want to risk. We want to make sure that people continue to test,” Orange County Board Supervisor Katrina Foley told CBSLA.