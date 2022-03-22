LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will reopen its meetings to the public for in-person attendance starting on April 5, board President Kelly Gonez announced Tuesday.
The in-person meetings will have limited capacity to allow for social distancing.
Attendees will be asked basic screening questions and mask-wearing will be strongly recommended.
According to Gonez, people will still be able to call in to meetings.
The general public comment session will be held at a set time of 4 p.m. during each meeting.
