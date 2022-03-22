MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA) – Authorities said five men entered a Chinese restaurant at 6031 San Vicente, assaulted employees and robbed the cash register.
The incident, according to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, occurred at around 9 p.m.
“They grabbed, snatched. They snatched one and took the monitor and then ran, and then the other two guys came up and snatched the other one,” eyewitness Pamela Clay said.
One suspect was seen wearing a yellow hoodie and another other a black hoodie.
All five suspects fled westbound on San Vicente on foot.