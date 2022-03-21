LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break caused a sinkhole to form in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood early Monday morning.
The 8-inch water main broke before 1 a.m. on Cahuenga Terrace, near Cahuenga Boulevard, on the opposite side of the 101 Freeway from the Hollywood Bowl. At one point a river of water was flowing down Cahuenga Boulevard towards the freeway onramp.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews responded and quickly shut down the water. There was no major flooding or damage to nearby buildings. However, the break did create a sinkhole measuring about 10-feet wide and 5-feet deep.
The break also left mud and debris at the 101 Freeway onramp. Although Cahuenga Terrace was shut down, but the freeway onramp remained open.
There was no immediate word on what exactly caused the break. At least 16 LADWP customers in the area were without service, which was not expected to be restored until 3 p.m.
This has been the fourth break to this specific water main in the past year. LADWP tells CBSLA that the pipe was first installed back in the 1930s. Although the city has prioritized replacing the pipe, there is no estimated date on when that will happen.