DEVELOPING:Confirmation Hearings Underway For Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Earthquake, KCAL 9, Malibu, Santa Monica

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A light earthquake rattled in the Pacific Ocean just off Malibu Monday morning.

The quake occurred more than eight miles south-southeast from Malibu, in the ocean, at a depth of about 6 miles at 9:02 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to expert Dr. Lucy Jones, earthquakes in this area are common — Monday’s quake occurred close to the site a magnitude-5.0 in 1989 and a 5.2 that occurred during the 1979 Rose Bowl game.

Most “Did You Feel It?” responses to the USGS appear to be coming in from Malibu and Santa Monica, but a number of people in West Los Angeles report having felt the earthquake as well.