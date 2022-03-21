LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper Kanye West has been told he will not be performing at the Grammys due to his recent erratic behavior, according to a report.

A representative for West confirmed Sunday to “Entertainment Tonight” that West was pulled from the Grammy slate due to “concerning online behavior.”

The Recording Academy has not yet commented on the situation, however.

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Its host, comedian Trevor Noah — who has been critical of West’s behavior — tweeted, ” I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

The 44-year-old West, who performs under the name “Ye,” is nominated for three awards, including album of the year for “Donda.”

Earlier this month, a judge finalized West’s divorce from reality star mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has been publicly dating “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson since last October.

In a disturbing claymation music video for West’s song “Eazy” that was released the day after the divorce was finalized, a character resembling Davidson appears to be kidnapped with a bag over his head, tied up and then buried. At one point, a claymation character purported to be West appears to be holding Davidson’s severed head.

On March 17, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he posted racial slurs directed at “Daily Show” host Noah, according to CBS News. Noah had aired a segment the previous day discussing West’s alleged harassment of Kardashian following the divorce.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.