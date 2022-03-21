HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Oscars week is here and street closures surrounding the Dolby Theatre were already in place Monday as part of preparations for Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards.

As of Monday, Hollywood Boulevard was already closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue and it will remain closed through 6 a.m. on March 30.

The sidewalk in front of the Dolby Theatre is also blocked along with the pedestrian crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the theater.

Beginning Monday night, the alley east of the El Capitan Theatre will close between Hollywood Boulevard and about 200 feet south. It will reopen on March 30 at 6 a.m.

A portion of Hawthorn Alley south of the El Capitan was already closed Monday and Hawthorn Avenue will be completely closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue from Friday through 6 a.m. March 30.

On Saturday the following street closures will begin:

— Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

— Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue will close from Highland to Orange.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close completely from Highland to Orange.

— The west sidewalk of Highland will close from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close.

On Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9, the following restrictions will take effect:

— The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.

— Orange will close from Lanewood Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close, with an 8-foot pedestrian access on the south side.

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

— The east sidewalk and curb lane of Highland from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard will close, except for an 8-foot pedestrian access.

— The west sidewalk of Highland between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards will close, along with the west curb of Highland from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection will close.

— Highland Avenue will close from Sunset to Franklin Avenue.

— Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

— Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

— McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Meanwhile Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station and bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed.

