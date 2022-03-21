LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A homeowner opened fire on a trespasser in a Tarzana neighborhood early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of Melvin Avenue at about 6:15 a.m., a few blocks north of the 101 Freeway, according to Los Angeles police.
It’s unclear if the male suspect was struck, police said. He fled and was last seen on Corbin Avenue, north of Hatteras Street.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unknown. There was no immediate description of the suspect. It was also unclear if the homeowner was in custody.