LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Video showed someone pointing a gun at a crowd during a street takeover in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.
The takeover occurred at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Century Boulevard.
The video shows a man hanging out the side of a white Dodge Charger pointing what appears to be a gun at spectators as the car did donuts in the intersection. No shots were fired.
The video also showed the crowd pointing lasers at the cars, with spectators running into the middle of the intersection.
Los Angeles police responded and eventually broke up the gathering. There were no reported injuries.
This comes after a stunt went viral on social media showing a rented Tesla jumping a steep intersection in Echo Park in the early morning hours Sunday. The Tesla launched several feet into the air, then hit two parked cars and skidded to a stop. Several suspects then fled, abandoning the car. No arrests have been made in that case.