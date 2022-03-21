HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One of Hollywood’s most legendary filmmakers is set to receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, when Francis Ford Coppola, known for epic films like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now” is honored Monday.

Coppola, 82, will become the 2,715th Star to adorn the Walk of Fame at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 6667 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the legendary Musso & Frank Grill.

There is no limit to the masterpieces that Coppola has directed, produced and written, but his most well-known films include “The Godfather I, II and III,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Outsiders,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Conversation,” “Patton,” “American Graffiti,” “Dracula” and more.

He will reportedly be joined by his sister Thalia Shire, his sister and actress known for her roles as Connie Corleone in “The Godfather Trilogy” and Adrian in the “Rocky” film series, and Elle Fanning, whom Coppola directed in his 2011 film “Twixt.”

“Francis Ford Coppola is cinematic gold,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “His legendary career has been a huge part of Hollywood’s film history for decades. We are very proud to welcome him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and we are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Hollywood’s most famous films, ‘The Godfather.'”

While his name should already be featured amongst the thousands of other iconic Hollywood business icons, Coppola’s ceremony couldn’t come at a better time — lining up with the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the release of “The Godfather,” the beginning of the epic saga based off of the novel by Mario Puzo.

Over the course of his career, Coppola’s works have netted five Academy Awards and 14 nominations, one British Academy Film Award in five nominations, six Golden Globes and 17 nominations, two Palme d’Or Awards from the Cannes Film Festival, two Directors Guild of America awards, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, three Writers Guild of America Awards and six nominations amongst dozens more accolades.

On top of his success in the film industry, Coppola has also delved into the wine industry, where he runs a successful series of wineries in Napa Valley.

His film career began in the 1960s when Coppola moved to Los Angeles after getting a theater arts degree from Hofstra University in New York. While in L.A. he enrolled in UCLA Film School as a graduate student.

He would help create several films during that time span until 1972, when “The Godfather” became a cinematic milestone, followed by the second installation of the trilogy in 1974 and “Apocalypse Now” in 1979.

His legacy is also carried on by an ever-expanding tree of relatives who have also proven to be successful in the entertainment industry, including his children Sofia and Roman, his granddaughter Gia and his nephews Nicholas Cage and Jason Schwartzman.

According to Coppola’s iMDB page, he is involved in pre-production for a film called “Megalopolis,” based on a screenplay that he wrote and will direct.