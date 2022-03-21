CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old filly owned by the owner of Los Alamitos Race Course died after suffering an injury during a race at the track on Saturday, state officials said.
Fastidious pulled up before the wire in the seventh race Saturday at Los Alamitos, and the injury required euthanasia, Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board said.
The filly was owned by Ed Allred, who is also the owner of Los Alamitos Race Course, and trained by James Glenn Jr.. Her jockey was Henry Reynoso Lopez, and Fastidious had three starts in her career, including Saturday's race — all at Los Alamitos, including two third-place finishes.
Fastidious is the third horse to die at the Cypress racetrack this year, and the second this month. Ballet Royalty, a 6-year-old mare, died suddenly after a race on March 12. Big Fabuloso, a 4-year-old gelding, died after suffering an injury while racing on Jan. 8.
Eleven horses have died from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos last year, and the track was briefly put on probation by the CHRB in July 2020 due to another string of racehorse deaths.
