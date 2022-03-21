BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Bell Gardens Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from both dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Emidio Espericueta, 76-years-old, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Monday in a convalescent center in Bell Gardens.
He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Espericueta’s whereabouts was asked to contact BGPD Detective Oertel at (562) 806-7616.
