EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating Connie Patino, an 81-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in East Los Angeles.
Patino was last seen about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Nassau Avenue, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Thousands Of Runners From Around The World Gear Up For 37th Annual LA Marathon
Patino is a Latina woman who is 5-foot tall and weighs about 90 pounds.READ MORE: FAA, NTSB Probe Cause Of LASD Helicopter Crash With 6 Onboard
She has short gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or gray hoodie with blue jeans.MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Spotted Swimming Across Lake In Mission Viejo In Unusual Sighting
Anyone with any information as to Patino’s whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.