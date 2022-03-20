LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of runners from around the world were expected Sunday to run through some of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods on their 26.2-mile route.
Certain streets and offramps were already blocked from Elysian Park to Century City for the 37th annual LA Marathon.
The route is expected to take runners from Dodger Stadium to Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and back to Century City with a finish line on Avenue of the Stars.
For a complete list of road closures, click here.