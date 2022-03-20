ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen jumping the intersection of Alvarado and Baxter Streets.
The videos, which has gone viral since hitting social media, was recorded just after midnight at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning. It shows the vehicle speeding uphill before launching several feet in the air, landing on the other side of the street before skittering down the hill — hitting two parked vehicles and several trash cans on the street. It can be seen on LAPD Central Traffic's Youtube.
According to LAPD's report, the 2018 Tesla S-BLM was a rental vehicle.
The Tesla was reportedly left at the scene of the incident, and no driver information was available as authorities continue their search. They plan to follow up with the renter of the vehicle, and have already filed a misdemeanor hit-and-run report.
As is traditionally the case with hit-and-runs, authorities reminded the public that due to a Los Angeles City Council amendment to the Los Angeles Administrative Code in 2015, the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund was created. The fun awards up to $1,000 to any member of the public who provides information that may lead to the arrest, identification, conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
Anybody with information on the incident was urged to contact Detective Juan Campos or Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713.