IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A parolee, wanted for both absconding from parole and trespassing, was arrested on the roof of a restaurant in Irwindale Sunday evening.
The parolee, Christopher Diaz Reyes, 31, was arrested by Irwindale Police after restaurant employees and customers reported that someone was running around on the roof of the building on Arrow Highway near Irwindale Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Reyes on the restaurant’s roof, where he was quickly taken into custody and charged with suspicion of trespassing and absconding from parole.
He was being held at Twin Towers Jail Facility without bail.
According to Irwindale Police, Reyes was unable to explain why he had climbed on top of the restaurant in the first place.