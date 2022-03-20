CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Critical Injury, Los Angeles Fire Department, Multi-Vehicle Crash, Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA) — At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Reseda on West Sherman Way Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials reported three were said to be in critical condition, two were in fair condition, and one suffered a minor injury.

According to their report, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials were also en route to the scene to handle a toppled utility pole which was knocked over in the crash.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.