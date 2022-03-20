LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department officers were engaged in pursuit with the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV, possibly wanted for murder.
The pursuit began around 7:15 p.m.on Long Beach Boulevard.
As the vehicle fled from authorities it could be seen swerving in and out of traffic along I-405, traveling of speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
With Sky9 chopper overhead the suspect could be seen fleeing from the scene on foot after pulling into a cul-de-sac on Stoner Avenue.
As he fled he could be seen jumping over several fences through backyards in the area before appearing to assault a woman walking her dog. The woman, who fought back, followed the suspect as he continued to run from the abandoned vehicle. He also appeared to attempt carjacking a vehicle driving through the area.
At 7:50 p.m., the suspect ran into a Starbucks on Barrington Avenue and National Boulevard in Mar Vista before he was taken into custody by authorities who arrived seconds later.