LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.
The pursuit began on Willow and Amar in the City of Industry at about 8:50 p.m., after authorities came in contact with the suspect, who led deputies down CA-60, I-5 and several other heavily trafficked highways at high-speeds, swerving in and out of other cars traveling through the area.
At times the vehicle was tracked going up to 115 miles per hour.
The vehicle in question was a Cadillac Escalade.
Due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, ground units with LASD were called off and directed into following, but the airship remained overhead to monitor and track the suspect.
Just before 9:15 p.m., the suspect merged onto I-5 in Boyle Heights at the L.A. Interchange, when California Highway Patrol authorities joined the effort.
The pursuit continued through La Puente, Los Angeles, Burbank, Sun Valley and into Pacoima.
At around 9:30 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway into the Mission Hills area before merging onto I-405.
The front right tire and sheared off shortly after, but the driver continued on until the left tire also followed suit, bringing the vehicle to complete stop near Exit 69 in North Hills.
As authorities closed in, the suspect could be seen throwing something out of the window, though it wasn't immediately clear what.
The driver, a woman, exited the vehicle at 9:35 p.m. where she was quickly detained by law enforcement officials who were following her throughout the Southland.