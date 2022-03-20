NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a rubbish and vegetation fire Sunday evening in the North Hollywood area.
The fire, located near the Metro G (Orange) Line Busway, was reportedly being fanned by 20+ mile per hour winds from the north.
After 41 minutes, the 39 firefighters on scene were able to extinguish the flames.
However, there was no immediate threat to structures in the area and no injuries were reported.
The Metro G Line was closed until LAFD operations were complete.