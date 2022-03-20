LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — John Korir and Delvine Meringor became the first runners to cross the finish line at the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
Korir completed the 26-mile, 385-yard course in an unofficial time of 2:09:07 while Meringor crossed the finish line at 2:25:03.
The race's course had runners ending in Century City, and starting at Dodger Stadium.
Athletes ran through Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, Hollywood and Brentwood, where runners then double backed on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Blvd before finishing at Avenue of the Stars.
Certain streets and offramps remained blocked from Elysian Park to Century City. For a complete list, click here.