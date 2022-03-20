Sycamores
For 120 years, Sycamores has been committed to helping children, families, and adults have a better life. From behavioral and residential services to educational and homeless housing support, their unconditional, whatever-it-takes approach helps thousands of Angelinos every year.
On Saturday, March 26th, Sycamores’ will celebrate its 120th Anniversary at Vibiana located in the historic core of downtown Los Angeles. This memorable evening will include a special musical performance by Broadway actor and Los Angeles’ longest-running Phantom of the Opera, Davis Gaines.
To learn more, visit https://www.sycamores.org/spotlight_stories/celebrating-children-gala/