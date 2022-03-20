ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — The FAA and the NTSB Sunday were investigating why a Los Angeles County Department sheriff’s helicopter went down in the Angeles National Forest.
The crash near Highway 39 and the San Gabriel Dam happened Saturday afternoon while the crew was on its way to a car accident. The Sheriff’s department says the pilot was trying to land when the aircraft landed on its side instead just feet from a 200-foot drop. It remains unclear what went wrong.READ MORE: Thousands Of Runners From Around The World Gear Up For 37th Annual LA Marathon
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said those on board sustained injuries varying from fractures to broken bones.
“Thankfully, nothing that is life-threatening at this time,” said Villanueva. “Some of the crew, actually the two paramedics, were involved in extricating the co-pilot because of the narrow, confined space.”READ MORE: Mountain Lion Spotted Swimming Across Lake In Mission Viejo In Unusual Sighting
Initially, one individual was believed to be critically injured. However, the emergency doctor at Pomona Valley Medical Center says all were doing much better now.
“At this time, we’re able to share that all patients are currently in stable condition,” said Dr. James Kim. “We’ll continue to provide them with the best care possible as they continue in their recovery.”MORE NEWS: 5 Deputies, 1 Doctor Onboard LASD Helicopter In Stable Condition After Crash In San Gabriel Canyon
Villanueva says the SEB team performs over 500 rescues in a year.