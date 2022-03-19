CARSON, CA - MARCH 19: Facundo Torres #17 of Orlando City celebrate his a goal during the match against Los Angeles Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park on March 19, 2022 in Carson, California. Orlando City won the match 1-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).
The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.
Gallese and LA’s Jonathan Bond both had two saves.