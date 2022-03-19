LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot during a domestic dispute near the University Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:43 a.m. to 1211 W. 36th Place, west of Vermont Avenue and the University of Southern California campus regarding multiple shots fired calls, said an LAPD spokesman.READ MORE: Pursuit Leads To Deputy-Involved Shooting In Thousand Oaks
During their investigation police learned that a man had brandished a knife at a woman, who then grabbed a handgun and shot the man, police said.READ MORE: Firefighters Knock Down Greater Alarm Blaze At Two-Story Storage Facility
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the woman remains at large.MORE NEWS: Northbound 405 Closed At Van Nuys By California Highway Patrol
There was no description of the shooting suspect.