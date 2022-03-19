LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In light of the Los Angeles Rams recent free agent acquisition in wide receiver Allen Robinson, they have traded veteran wideout Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

In return, the Rams will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Woods, 29, was in the midst of yet another good season when he suffered a torn ACL during practice after just nine games. Through that timespan, he had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown on the season.

Still, Woods was a part of the 2021 Super Bowl LVI Championship team, so his time in Los Angeles wasn’t for nothing.

Now, as a member of the Titans, he’ll lineup alongside standout receiver AJ Brown and tight end Austin Hooper as their top three receiving options. Recently featuring two of the best when it came to wideouts, the Titans lost superstar Julio Jones to free agency after just one season.

Over the course of his NFL career, Woods has been consistently productive with two 1,000 yard season, three 80+ reception seasons and four seasons with at least four receiving touchdowns. Overall he has 570 catches for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns, plus five rushing TDs.

A Los Angeles native, Woods was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills out of USC in 2013 where he would spend four seasons before joining the Rams, when he signed a five-year, $34 million deal in 2017. After a productive few years, the Rams extended Woods to a four-year, $65 million deal in 2020.

Without Woods, the Rams are still the NFL’s premiere receiving team with Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, the newly-signed Allen Robinson, deep threat Van Jefferson, plus-receiving tight end Tyler Higbee and increasing hope that they’ll be able to workout a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. — especially since they’ve moved Woods contract. Beckham Jr. was with the team for the latter part of last season and was a crucial part of the team’s success through the playoffs.

The Rams also extended quarterback Matthew Stafford Saturday, locking him down on a four-year, $160 million deal with hopes that he’ll end his career as a Ram. On top of this, they also re-signed wide receiver/kick return threat Brandon Powell.

With the start of training camp just over a month away, a lot of moves remain to be made from NFL teams across the league — including the same-town rival Los Angeles Chargers, who have largely bolstered their defensive unit with the acquisition of outside linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback JC Jackson and former Ram defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.