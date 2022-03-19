LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Matthew Stafford and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension Sunday.
The contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, guarantees the 34-year-old Stafford $135 million, making it possible for the QB to finish his career with the Rams organization.
