CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:LA Rams,  Matthew Stafford

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Matthew Stafford and the Rams agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension Sunday.

Los Angeles, California February 16, 2022: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates their Super Bowl championship in front of the Coliseum Wednesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, guarantees the 34-year-old Stafford $135 million, making it possible for the QB to finish his career with the Rams organization.

 