By CBSLA Staff
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue.

Deputies said a pursuit happened and the shooting occurred when the suspects tried to ram a deputy with their vehicle.

The suspects fled in the vehicle and are currently on the loose. They have not been identified.