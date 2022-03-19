THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue.
Deputies said a pursuit happened and the shooting occurred when the suspects tried to ram a deputy with their vehicle.
The suspects fled in the vehicle and are currently on the loose. They have not been identified.
— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) March 19, 2022