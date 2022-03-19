AZUSA (CBSLA) – Four people were injured this afternoon in a crash involving five vehicles and a bus in Azusa.
The crash was reported at 12:14 p.m. at Virginia Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The four patients were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment, Ornelas said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Further details about the crash were also not immediately available from the Azusa Police Department.
