BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Saturday in Baldwin Park, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Puente Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No motive or suspect information was immediately available. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.