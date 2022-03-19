LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A historic season, and career, continued for LeBron James Saturday evening, when he passed Karl Malone on the all-time leading scorers list in NBA history to become the second-highest scoring player to ever play the game.

His 20th point in the third quarter put him at 36,929 points over the course of his 19-year career, passing Malone’s 36,928. LeBron finished the game against the Washington Wizards with 38 points overall — putting him at 36,947 at the end of the game.

The 2021-22 season has seen James move his name up several all-time lists, including the all-time scoring lead (combining regular season and playoff points), entering the Top 10 list in all-time steals, moving into fourth all-time in made free throws, and becoming the first player in the history of the game to join the 30K/10K/10K Club, with 30,000+ points and 10,000+ steals and rebounds.

As of now, he sits at No.2 all-time in most regular season points scored (behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), No. 7 all-time in assists (behind Magic Johnson), No. 10 in all-time steals, No. 3 in all-time field goals made, No.2 in all-time field goals attempted, No. 4 in all-time free throws made and No. 5 in all-time free throws attempted.

As he continues his monstrous offensive output this season, the only question that remains is exactly when he’ll be able to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who now sits just 1,458 points ahead of LeBron at the time of the shot that vaulted him over Malone.