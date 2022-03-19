LOMITA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
During the course of the pursuit, the suspect supposedly rammed into the deputy's vehicle. He is also wanted for possibly driving under the influence.
The chase began just before 7:15 p.m. on 259th street, when authorities engaged with the driver of a black Honda Civic.
The chase began just before 7:15 p.m. on 259th street, when authorities engaged with the driver of a black Honda Civic.

At 7:34 p.m. the pursuit went into slow pursuit. as the suspect's vehicle could be seen driving at an incredibly slow speed, dragging his bumper behind him.
Nearly half a dozen law enforcement vehicles could be seen trailing the suspect, who continued to flee at extremely slow speeds.
Two attempted PIT maneuvers failed to stop the vehicle, as it continued to move on, leading authorities through the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.