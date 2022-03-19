SUNLAND (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews used airlift equipment to rescue a 40-year-old man who fell down a 200-foot cliff in Sunland Saturday evening.
Authorities were first made aware of the fall at around 8:45 p.m. on Big Tujunga Canyon Road. When they arrived he was reportedly alert and conscious, but had suffered a serious lower-body injury.
Crews were able to reach the man and placed him inside of a litter basket where he was raised to the road.
He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities were still working to determine why the man was in the area, and what caused the fall.