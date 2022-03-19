NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The Newport Beach Police Department said on Saturday it was made aware of threats posted to social media against schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.
According to the department's news release, the original post did not rise to the level of a crime. However, later in the day, threats of physical harm on social media did rise to a criminal level.
"After numerous interviews and the assistance of the Costa Mesa Police Department and Newport-Mesa Unified School District, investigators were able to determine the circumstances and person involved in the case," the release said.
Officials said that the juvenile who posted the threats did not have the means to carry them out, and that after an investigation, the juvenile suspect was transferred to the custody of the Orange County Juvenile Hall.
The identity of the detained suspect is not being released due to their age.
Classes are scheduled to continue as normal on Monday, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, and officers assigned to schools in the area will continue to provide additional patrols throughout the week.