SAN GABRIEL CANYON (CBSLA) — A helicopter crashed in San Gabriel Canyon Saturday afternoon.
Early reports indicated that the crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. near Highway 39’s Mile Marker 21.7 in the San Gabriel Dam area, though it was unclear what caused the incident.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews on scene disclosed that the aircraft belonged to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau. It was en route to an air evacuation for the victims of a car crash near the area.
All five of the crew members were said to have been extricated, and Los Angeles County Fire reported that one of the members was said to be in critical condition, two suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries.
The victim of the car crash that the helicopter was headed to rescue was also transported via a ground unit with minor injuries.
The helicopter in question, which deputies refer to as AIR 5, is a Eurocopter AS 332L1 Super Puma helicopter — acquired by the department in 2012.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.