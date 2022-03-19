HEMET (CBSLA) — Hemet Police Department officers Friday took four suspects into custody who were wanted in connection with a crime that saw a 15-year-old pushed in front of moving traffic on Feb. 28.

The original incident unfolded when the 15-year-old was riding his skateboard in the area of Stetson Avenue and Seven Hills Drive, when he was approached by a group of people. The group started an altercation with the teenager, which ended up with him being pushed in front of moving traffic, and being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the authorities investigation and remained on scene. Investigators later deduced that there was no way that the vehicle could have avoided hitting the boy due to the force of the push that sent him into traffic.

He sustained major head and brain injuries as a result, and has been in in the care of a local hospital since the incident occurred.

Authorities also noted that the skateboard he was riding prior to the altercation was also stolen.

After investigation, Hemet police were able to locate four suspects for their involvement — all of which are also juveniles.

Three of them are 15, while the fourth is said to be 16-years-old. Two of the suspects are also related.

Detectives investigating the incident would not say whether the suspects and the victim all attended the same school in the area, though the incident reportedly occcurred about one mile from West Valley High School.

All four suspects are set for transport to Riverside County Juvenile Hall, where they will await arraignment for multiple charges each.

They are said to still be looking for the driver of a white vehicle that picked up three of the suspects from the scene following the incident.