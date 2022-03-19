DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A two-story abandoned building caught blaze in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews reported to the scene on South Main Street at around 9:50 p.m., where flames and smoke could be seen escaping through the roof of the building.
Over 50 firefighters were on hand to knock down the fire in just over 35 minutes of work.
LAFD disclosed via Twitter that the two-story building was the site of a previous burn.
No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on hand to handle hot spots and determine a cause in the fire.