AZUSA (CBSLA) – A sheriff’s helicopter went down today near the San Gabriel Dam in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa injuring the five people aboard, one critically.
The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. off San Gabriel Canyon Road (39) near Mile Marker 21.7 and the San Gabriel Dam, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The five occupants were taken to a trauma center, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.
One patient was listed in critical condition, two had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available, Parra said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available, Parra said.

Officials with the the National Transportation Safety Board have said they are investigating the cause of the crash.
