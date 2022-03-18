LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An Indiana man was one of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of death threats made against both the Cal State Long Beach and Cal State Fullerton basketball teams.
Following the university's loss to Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Tournament Championship game on March 12, both team's Facebook pages received various messages from the unnamed individual, most of which were littered with threats towards players and their families, as detailed by the Long Beach Post.
Long Beach area authorities were able to procure a search warrant for the man’s home halfway across the United States. CSULB police are working with the Indiana District Attorney’s Office, where they hope to file two felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. At least one of the victims will also be pursuing charges in the incident.
It wasn't immediately clear why the man made the threats, most of which were pointed in the direction of CSULB senior Colin Slater. Messages in regards to the point guard included racist sentiments and threats towards Slater including death "by bullet," and the suspect holding a pocketknife.
LBP also detailed that the man targeted CSULB head coach Dan Monson’s family, and threatened poison other players on the team. Cal State Fullerton’s Facebook also showed messages from the man, threatening not only the team but the managers of their social media content, where he threatened to slit the throats of the kids running their pages.
The man's identity wasn't revealed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
CSULB Police tweeted Thursday that two individuals were arrested in the state of California for various threats made to students and staff-members, though it wasn’t immediately clear if the two suspects were somehow related to the Indiana man.