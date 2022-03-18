LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amid the horrors of the war in Ukraine, Max Gabovich is astounded by the amount of support Los Angeles, and the whole world, has provided for his father and his makeshift bread brigade.

“It’s just amazing to see the world stand behind Ukraine,” said Gabovich, who lives in L.A. “Everyone is doing their part to help the country. And just amazing to see him use the resources he has to be able to do all this to help people.”

Gabovich’s father Artur is a hotel owner in Kyiv and has diverted his hotel’s whole attention to the kitchen to get as much food and supplies, sometimes as much as 1,500 meals, to soldiers, nurseries and shelters around Ukraine’s capital.

“We had several rockets falling down almost in the center of the city,” Artur said. “Gladly our army and defenders… [are] still around the city and fighting with the enemy.”

Artur is part of an organized effort by the local restaurant association in Kyiv delivering food to the residents and army in the besieged city. Artur and others are also delivering car parts, tires and even cold-weather clothing for those enduring the frigid winter temperatures.

The bread brigade has been funded by donations from all over the world as people book reservations for rooms no one sleeps in.

“We get around $45,000 for two weeks,” said Artur. “It’s usually small donations because [the] price for our rooms is $8-$10 but we get donations for $100.”

These “ghost reservations” are part of the “Pay Don’t Stay” movement to help those in Ukraine.

Air BnB has waved its commission for reservations in Ukraine and has seen more than 434,000 nights booked in the last couple of weeks — providing more than $15 million for hosts in Ukraine.

“Everybody has to help as much as they can,” said Artur.