SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities need the public’s help to identify a peeping tom who has been on the loose in San Clemente over the past year.
Since March of 2021, sheriff's officials say a man has been entering multiple properties in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar in San Clemente to look into the bedroom windows of women. Authorities say the man covers motion sensors on outdoor lights and disconnects other lighting when he enters a property.
The peeping tom has been described as a 35 to 45-year-old Hispanic between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 and 160 to 170 pounds. He is believed to be driving a newer model white Ford F-150.
Authorities say there may be additional victims and witnesses who may have seen the man over the past year.
Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (949) 770-6011.